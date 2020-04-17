The City of St. Louis reported two COVID-19 deaths and 22 new cases on Friday, April 17. The deceased were an African-American man in his 50s and an African-American woman in her 70s.
The city has now reported 30 deaths and 788 cases since the onset of the pandemic. With 30 deaths out of 788 cases, 3.8% of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
Of the 788 cases in the city, 266 have been black women and 236 black men. African Americans comprise 64% of COVID-19 cases but 45.9% of the city’s population, according to U.S. Census data.
For more information, visit https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/.
