The City of St. Louis reported two new fatalities associated with COVID-19 on Sunday, April 5, bringing the city’s total loss of life from the pandemic to eight.
The deceased were a female in her 50’s and a male in his 80s.
The city also reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 358 positive tests in the city since the onset of the pandemic.
“It’s imperative that we take the stay at home orders and physical distancing measures serious,” Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis, said in a statement.
“People are getting infected and some are dying, because people are not taking this situation seriously.”
For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.
