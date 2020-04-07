The City of St. Louis reported two new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 7, bringing the city’s total death toll from the pandemic to 12. The deaths were two women in their 80s.
The city is aware of a community demand to have the race of COVID-19 patients and victims reported but said no other information would be released.
The city also reported 36 new positive tests for the disease, making 476 positive tests since the onset of the pandemic.
For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.
