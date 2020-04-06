The City of St. Louis reported two new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, bringing the city’s total death toll from the pandemic to ten. The deaths were men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s.
The city also reported 82 new positive tests for the disease, its largest single-day count to date, making 440 positive tests since the onset of the pandemic.
“All St. Louisans must do their part as we unite to stop the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis.
“Please stay at home and practice physical distancing of at least six feet if you must go out.”
For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.
