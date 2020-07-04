Asia Morgan is 18, and recently aged out of the foster care system. She was left fending for herself on the street, where she made her way to the large homeless encampment on Market Street, from which she was then evicted May 1st. From there, she was able to gain housing at the Red Roof Inn through the City’s temporary housing grant program funded by the CARES act.
Three weeks ago, however, Morgan – along with her boyfriend, Demetrius – found herself out on the street again. That move, according to activist Alex Cohen, was spurred by the termination of the City’s contract with the Red Roof Inn. Morgan joined about 15 other unhoused people living under the downtown interstate 44/interstate 64 overpass. There, she and Demetrius have shared a tent for most of the past month, as they attempt to get their four-month-old child back from government custody and Morgan nurses a new pregnancy.
Morgan and Demetrius say they are the youngest residents of the tent settlement, where several tents and pieces of furniture are grouped together, along with food, coolers, and even some decorations like string lights and flowers. Buckets were left out the morning of the 30th to catch the pouring rain and keep it from seeping into the bottoms of the tents. That morning, however, the mood in the settlement was tense: this was the morning when the city had warned it would be evicting them.
On June 26th, Morgan realized that her summer of relocations was likely to continue when eviction notices were posted around the underpass campsite. These stated that, as the underpass is Missouri Department of Transportation property, the presence of the homeless there constituted trespassing – though many had been staying there for months without being informed of any trespassing issues.
This was in keeping with a letter MoDOT sent to city counselor Julian Bush on June 25th, in which they requested the city government’s assistance in removing the encampment. “These encampments are creating significant safety concerns, more specifically the presence of flammable items such as tents, couches, mattresses, pallets, combined with the presence of open flames for heat or cooking...Further, the encampments prohibit pedestrians from having convenient and accessible use of sidewalks,” the letter read. Residents of the encampment, however, noted that it was not an area heavily frequented by pedestrians.
The City of St. Louis eviction announcement that followed MoDOT’s letter stated that the camp was to be vacated because it was “a serious threat...to visitors to the encampment and the public at large due to the potential exposure and spread of COVID-19.” As such, residents were told, they would have to remove all their belongings by 9AM on the 30th or risk having those belongings confiscated by police.
“We were kicked out of the hotel, now they’re moving us again,” Morgan said. “Right now, I’m just trying to figure what they’re going to do, if they’re going to move us, because we don’t really know what’s going on.” Morgan hopes to find shelter for herself and Demetrius, and to then be able to regain custody of her young child--and have a place to raise the child she is pregnant with, too.
Advocate Sharon Morrow said that while in hotel housing, people like Morgan did not receive any assistance in finding more permanent places to live. “They received no services,” Morrow said. “They said, ‘we’re getting you on the housing program.’ They said all this – none of that ever happened.”
Steve Conway, Chief of Staff for Mayor Lyda Krewson, contradicted that statement, saying that unhoused individuals have access to social work services while in city housing. “When they’re in one of the shelter environments, we’ve contracted with a couple of different groups that are providing them with the caseworkers,” he said. “They can assist them with getting social security cards, with jobs, birth certificates...it runs the whole gamut.”
Jacob Long, spokesperson for the Mayor, agreed. “It’s my understanding that we’ve made quite a few attempts over the last week or two to visit the camp and offer these services,” he wrote in an email to the American.
According to Morrow, the current eviction plan seems to have followed the same plan used when evicting the unhoused from the Market Street encampment in May: first, no trespassing and no parking signs are put up to discourage activists from visiting the unhoused, then within days, residents are informed for the first time that they will be evicted.
“This is the same play-by-play that they did the last time,” Morrow said. She added that, while according to a statement by MODOT St. Louis District Engineer Thomas Blair the city has been in “several weeks” of discussion with MODOT to plan the eviction, the residents of the underpass were not informed until this week. “The city has been in discussions for three weeks, but there’s no boots on the ground,” she said.
In addition, it came with little warning, according to activist Alex Cohen. “The last time we heard from the mayor's office was five or six days ago,” Cohen said on June 30th, “And they said explicitly nobody’s being evicted – that has been our entire communication with the city throughout this process.”
Camp resident Nikki concurred. “Basically, 4 days ago they came and posted a sign saying that we had until today to get out,” she said. She was particularly struck by the part of the eviction notice that said the camp was a source of COVID risk. “They said we don’t have proper sanitation because we don’t have a handwashing station or port-a-potty, or the ability to shower.” However, she said, the city and MODOT offered no resources to mitigate those issues. “If they were so worried about it, then they should have came and medically screened us. They haven’t offered us masks, they haven’t offered us sanitizer, gloves, nothing,” she said.
As the 9:00 a.m. eviction deadline came and went, however. According to the underpass residents, no one arrived to take them to the Buder Recreational Center Shelter as they had been promised. Then, throughout the day, no city employees appeared. Members of Tent Mission STL, the activist group headed by Morrow, stayed through the night and the next day, and the expected eviction crew did not appear.
Around 12:30 PM on July 1st, however, several policemen came to the camp. On a Facebook live video, advocate Lisa Winter said that “the police said that in 10 days they’re going to come mass arrest.”
When asked about the timing change, Conway said, “That was brought to my attention, and we don’t have a problem with it. It is what it is.” He added that the rainy weather was a factor in the delay.
The 10-day delay, however, does not solve camp residents’ problems finding adequate housing. “The options they have are jail, live on the street but in a different location, or...Buder,” Winter said on Facebook live. “COVID-19 is one of the concerns, but those are communal shelters where you sleep in one room on cots, and if you’ve had any kind of conflict at the shelter, that is not an option. If health and human resources has such a great relationship with this community, why do they have the police officers come down?”
And the housing options are likely to become slimmer, as more and more people lose their employment and end up on the street due to COVID-19. The unemployment rate is currently at 10.1 percent.
A recent press release from the ACLU of Missouri noted that this state is one of only nine in the nation that has not issued a statewide eviction moratorium during the pandemic. “Evictions undoubtedly will disproportionately distress communities of color, and particularly, women of color,” the ACLU release said. “Earlier this year, the ACLU Women’s Rights Project and Data Analytics team found that, on average, Black women renters had evictions filed against them by landlords at double the rate of white renters (or higher) in 17 of 36 states, including Missouri.” Though the ACLU has filed an amicus brief asking for evictions to be halted, they are still ongoing in both the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Morrow said that the I-64 overpass camp has already seen an influx of new residents due to the uptick in evictions.
“We’ve already seen an increase for the last 10 days, we’ve seen an increase of new people,” she said. “They all come down here.” But on July 10th, any evictees who seek shelter at the underpass will face arrest.
As of this writing, many people like Morgan and Nikki continue to live in the camp, though they may be forcibly evicted within the week. “If they seriously tell us that if we don’t leave, we’ll go to jail...that’s messed up,” Nikki said. “We have nowhere to go.”
Ramona Curtis contributed to this report.
