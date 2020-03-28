The Traffic Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is under quarantine as at least two supervisors in the division and one officer have tested positive for COVID-19 and some other front-line officers are beginning to exhibit symptoms of the disease, according to the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP).
Asked to comment, a police spokesman said, “We do not discuss the health status of our employees.” He said department officers have been issued personal protective equipment, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ESOP, an association that advocates for racial and gender equity in police work, disputed that claim. “There was a shortage of some personal protective equipment (PPE), some equipment was not approved PPE, or simply unavailable until recently,” ESOP claimed.
Asked again, without divulging any personal health information, whether the Traffic Division was under quarantine, the police spokesman did not reply.
Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of ESOP, declined to provide sources for her claims. But she stood by them, and ESOP repeated them in a statement.
“I can say we would welcome your prayers,” Taylor said.
In its statement, ESOP claimed that the Traffic Safety commander ordered officers to continue routine traffic enforcement, even after Mayor Lyda Krewson ordered people in the city to stay at home and public health officials recommended that people avoid physical contact and remain six feet away from others. ESOP claimed that officers in Traffic Safety repeatedly voiced their concerns with this decision, yet were ignored.
ESOP quoted what it claimed was a directive from Police Chief John Hayden on March 19 authorizing commanders to order officers to continue routine, invasive policing during the pandemic: “A commander has full discretion to allow self-initiated activity when warranted.”
Earlier on March 19, ESOP claimed, it advised Hayden that allowing self-initiated activity in Traffic Safety placed officers, other employees, and the public at risk. “His decision to send a temporary directive allowing self-initiated activity was also the wrong decision and put officers and citizens in harm's way,” ESOP claimed.
A police spokesman was invited to respond to these claims, and a response will be reported if received.
The spokesman also was asked to report the number of citations issued by the Traffic Division during the first week of the mayor’s Stay at Home order, but has not yet replied with this readily accessible public information.
“Our citizens can expect to receive the same level of professional service from the men and women of the SLMPD with regards to life safety as they do every day,” a police spokesman said.
ESOP’s statement included guidance for the leadership of the city and police department: “We urge the City of St. Louis leadership, the chief of police, all command in SLMPD to adhere to the CDC guidelines with social distancing and warn the public and employees in SLMPD when an employee has been exposed to COVID-19 or tests positive.”
