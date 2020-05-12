Small businesses in the City of St. Louis with a sole proprietor and fewer than 10 employees may be eligible for free protective supplies to help them reopen their businesses safely as Mayor Krewson lifts the stay-at-home public health order on May 18.
Medical and dental offices are not eligible. Also, non-urgent healthcare workers should continue to go through their county health departments for supplies.
The PPE Healthy Restart Packs include protective face masks, latex gloves, and instructions on social distancing.
Instructions to pick up the supplies at one of three locations will be provided approximately 24 hours after you submit the form at https://tinyurl.com/STL-PPE.
