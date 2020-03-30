The City of St. Louis reported 47 new COVID-19 case on Monday, March 30 for a total of 150 cases in the city. It reported 27 pending test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and 245 persons being monitored in the city.
St. Louis County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases for 347 total positive cases. It reported 97 hotline calls in the previous 24 hours.
St. Charles County reported 11 new
COVID-19 cases for a total of 60. It reported 693 persons being monitored, 98 persons who have completed monitoring period, 20
tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory and 22 negative tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.