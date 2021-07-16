The St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Friday morning failed to approve the Board of Aldermen’s $168 million pandemic aid package as a contentious debate raged on over whether a portion of the bill meets federal guidelines.
St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called for a vote on the bill during the meeting, but neither St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones nor St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green seconded the motion. So instead of voting on it, the board — mainly Reed — spent almost an hour debating the legality of one portion of the bill which would dedicate money to economic development in the northern part of the city.
Friday’s failure to approve the bill came after a 12-hour meeting Tuesday in which the Board of Aldermen hammered out the details and gave preliminary approval of the bill outlining how the city is to spend a portion of the first installment of $249 million out of $498 million in federal money the city will receive in the next two years as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.
On Friday morning, in the last Board of Aldermen meeting before the two-month summer break, Reed put the bill on the informal calendar meaning the board could not amend it or take additional action Friday.
The bill includes Jones’ original plan to spend the first $80 million in federal relief money in addition to several other addons from various aldermen — including $5 million for police overtime pay, essentially undoing Jones’ decision to cut 98 vacant police positions and reallocate the $4 million in the city’s budget for those positions to other departments.
This spending plan includes money to help residents cover rent and mortgage payments, utility bills and home repairs while also funding things such as vaccination efforts, neighborhood violence prevention programs and outreach work with the unhoused. In addition to that aid, there is money allocated for $500 one-time cash payments to approximately 10,000 residents affected by the pandemic.
The approval of both the Board of Aldermen and Board of Estimate and Apportionment are required for the measure to become law and for the funds to be used by the city.
Jones on Tuesday released a memo from interim city counselor Matt Moak, who, in conjunction with auditor Rubin Brown, asserted that $33 million of provisions in the bill for economic development fall outside of federal regulations for spending American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Spending may only involve development related to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, according to Moak and Brown.
“The idea that we would legislate something that on its face does not appear to meet its guidelines — I think that’s bad practice,” Moak said during Friday’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting.
Reed argued the bill is allocating the money to the region hit hardest by the pandemic (North St. Louis) and it would be up to Jones’ administration to follow federal law. Jones wants the bill amended so that the spending, without a doubt, falls within federal regulations.
If the city does spend the money outside of federal stipulations it will be responsible for paying back those funds.
“People are suffering, this should have been very easy. This should have been a five-minute meeting,” Reed said at the Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting.
Jones attempted to introduce an amendment in Friday’s meeting to remedy the language of the provisions in question but she was met with opposition from Reed — opposition marked by interruptions and a resistance to letting the Mayor speak throughout the meeting.
“Comptroller Green and I agreed that as fiscal stewards of our city, we cannot approve legislation that goes against U.S. Treasury rules and could force St. Louis to pay back millions of dollars in funds,” Jones wrote Friday afternoon.
Green added in her own statement that this “kind of brinkmanship” is a pattern of behavior for Reed, noting that two years in a row he’s blocked the passage of the Board of Aldermen’s amended budget bill and last year held the board in session well into July over legislation about the Workhouse(which is now closed) and airport privatization.
“Reed’s unwillingness to address his bill’s fundamental flaws—despite multiple attempts to work with him—has now stalled the relief our residents and businesses so desperately need,” Green wrote. “Instead of making positive strides towards working together, Reed’s actions not only churned division among elected leaders, but lacked real leadership and could ruin a golden opportunity for relief for the people of St. Louis.”
It is possible that the Board of Aldermen will be called into special session during their two-month summer break to take action on the bill.
Meanwhile, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Friday signed into law legislation allowing St. Louis County to receive nearly $193 million in federal funds.
Page called on St. Louis County Council members to continue on with the same priorities his administration used in responding to the pandemic when it received $173 million in CARES Act funds last year.
In a letter to the council last week, Page said the new funds can “provide an opportunity to make historic investments in building a future where everyone in St. Louis County has access to health, safety and opportunity.”
