St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones, who resumed parking enforcement at curbs on June 1, will be waive all late penalties for those who pay off tickets—no matter how old— by August 31. Due to the pandemic, the office suspended ticketing and collections on March 16.
“The shut-down allowed us to migrate to a new system, which will offer new features such as the ability to set up payment plans on outstanding balances, and contesting tickets online,” said Jones. “If you need additional help, we offer free 1-on-1 financial counseling and classes at the Office of Financial Empowerment.”
Payments will only be accepted online or in-person. To learn more, visit ParkLouie.com.
