The extended pandemic parking holiday in the City of St. Louis is coming to an end. Parking Division is announcing will resume parking enforcement at curbs on Monday, June 1. Parking meter enforcement will return on June 8.
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones suspended most ticketing, collections, and escalation of late penalties on March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19. All departments have implemented skeleton crew and work-from-home plans when possible. Jones said that offices and garages have been continuously and thoroughly cleaned.
“As treasurer, I have been laser focused on helping St. Louisans safely survive these challenging economic times,” Jones said. “We are working on a safe, phased return.”
She also encouraged those who need financial counseling to sign up for a free, online 1-on-1 financial counseling session or class with the Office of Financial Empowerment at stlofe.org.
Further updates will be posted at ParkLouie.com and STLTreasurer.org.
