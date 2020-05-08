Members of Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council granted $500,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Save Our Sons program and its Gun Violence De-escalation public safety program. Civic Progress contributed $150,000 to each program, and the Regional Business Council invested $100,000 in each program.
Save Our Sons equips African-American men with the education, job training, career skills and work ethic needed to compete in the job market
The Regional Business Council also made a $25,000 contribution to the Urban League’s COVID-19 relief efforts. These efforts include community health evaluations, increased access to food, school supplies, clothing and employment services.
“These investments represent the ongoing commitment of more than 125 of the region’s leading businesses and community organizations to advance the St. Louis region by improving economic development, community safety and educational opportunities for the neighborhoods that need it most,” said Tom Santel, president of Civic Progress.
Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of the Regional Business Council, name-checked the affiliate’s president/CEO and new vice president.
“This is a time for action and investments in organizations that are making a real difference in our community and serving our most vulnerable,” Osborn said. “I can think of no better investment than in the work of the Urban League and Michael McMillan and James Clark.”
Each had a response.
“Their contributions have truly made a difference in the lives of those who are in need throughout the greater St. Louis region,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“The efforts to effectively engage individuals involved in conflicts that have a trajectory towards gun violence must be scaled up,” said James Clark, vice president of Public Safety and Community Response.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported 49 homicides in the city by the end of April, up four homicides from the first four months of 2019 – and that was with the city under a stay-at-home order for five of those weeks.
“Scaling up outreach in our more challenged neighborhoods is going to be keenly important as we focus on the aftermath of COVID-19,” Clark said.
As the largest affiliate of the National Urban League, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis serves 100,000 residents in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County, Illinois, with 50 different programs in the areas of economic opportunity, community empowerment, educational excellence, civil rights and advocacy.
For more information, visit https://www.ulstl.com/ or call 314-615-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.