Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader, business and political power broker, who advised presidents and business executives, died Monday evening at his home in Washington, D.C.
“My father passed away last night around 10pm surrounded by loved ones, his wife and daughter by his side,” his daughter Vickee Jordan Adams said in a statement released to news organizations.
Jordan’s civil rights career began after graduating from Howard University School of Law. He left private law practice in the 1960s to become a Georgia field director for the NAACP. He had leading roles at the Southern Regional Council, the Voter Education Project and the United Negro College Fund. He was appointed head of the National Urban League in 1971, while still in his 30s.
“Today, the world lost an influential figure in the fight for civil rights and American politics, Vernon Jordan,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a written statement. “An icon to the world and a lifelong friend to the NAACP, his contribution to moving our society toward justice is unparalleled. In 2001, Jordan received the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal for a lifetime of social justice activism. His exemplary life will shine as a guiding light for all that seek truth and justice for all people.”
Jordan provided counsel to numerous business leaders and politicians. He was also a close friend and advisor to President Bill Clinton and in 1992 played a leading role in is transition team after his election to the presidency. In the past 20 years he has served on the boards of a number of Fortune 100 companies and was senior managing director of one of the countries premier investment banking firms.
Jordan was 85 years old.
