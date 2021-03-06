Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader, business and political power broker, who advised presidents and business executives, died Monday evening at his home in Washington, D.C.
“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones, his wife and daughter by his side,” his daughter Vickee Jordan Adams said in a statement released to news organizations.
Jordan was born in a segregated section of Atlanta, Georgia in 1935, raised by a postal worker and caterer. The family moved north to Indiana, during the great migration of Blacks leaving the Jim Crow South. He attended DePauw University and was the only Black student in his graduating class. He went on to attend and graduate from Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C.
In one of his books, Make it Plain: Standing Up and Speaking Out, he told a number of the stories of events that hugely impacted his life.
As a law clerk for Donald L. Hollowell, “the great civil rights attorney from Atlanta,” he helped prepare for the successful lawsuit that ended whites-only status at the University of Georgia – opening the way for the first two Blacks to be admitted – the late Hamilton Holmes (renowned orthopedic physician) and Charlayne Hunter-Gault (noted journalist and civil rights activist). He personally walked Hunter-Gault to the university admissions office past a group of angry white protestors.
He found “someone who had applied to the University of Georgia the same time I had, had the same credentials, and yet got in and I didn’t,” said Hunter-Gault in a PBS NewsHour interview. “He and his assistants went through thousands of documents and he was the one who found the critical document,” that was a key to winning the case and making history.
Jordan left private law practice in the 1960s to become a Georgia field director for the NAACP. During its 1961 annual convention in Philadelphia, he was taken to be introduced to then Attorney Thurgood Marshall. Marshall interrupted the introduction saying, “I know this boy…he worked with Hollowell on the University of Georgia case.”
Six years later, shortly after Marshall’s appointment to the Supreme Court, and after Jordan’s swearing in to petition the court, he said, “I looked for a moment directly at Marshall, and he, while keeping his face impassive, quickly, but unmistakably winked his eye at me.” Jordan’s mother later told him “That gesture was like the laying on of hands.”
Jordan went on to leadership roles at the Southern Regional Council, the Voter Education Project and the United Negro College Fund before heading of the National Urban League in 1971, while still in his 30s.
“Today, the world lost an influential figure in the fight for civil rights and American politics, Vernon Jordan,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a written statement. “An icon to the world and a lifelong friend to the NAACP, his contribution to moving our society toward justice is unparalleled.”
Jordan also provided counsel to numerous business leaders and politicians. He was a close friend and advisor to President Bill Clinton and in 1992 played a leading role in the transition team after Clinton’s election to the presidency.
“Vernon Jordan was a wonderful friend to Hillary, Chelsea and me,” said Clinton in a Twitter post. “We worked and played, laughed and cried, won and lost together. We loved him very much and always will.”
In the past 20 years, Jordan served on the boards of numerous Fortune 100 companies and was senior managing director of one of the country’s premier investment banking firms.
One of his closest friends, Ursula Burns, former CEO of Xerox and the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, said Jordan was “unbelievably consistent and unbelievably strong…He was not to me a corporate person. He was not a political person. Not a legal person or a finance person. He was all of them and I saw him operate in all of those spheres without a break in form whatsoever.” She made the comments on PBS’ NewsHour.
In numerous speeches to students across the country Jordan gave words of encouragement and direction. Celebrating with multi-faith graduates and their families in 2015 at Stanford University, Jordan said “I come today to ask as did Isaiah, ‘Who will go, and Whom shall we send?’ And I pray your answer is, ‘Here I am, send me’.”
Jordan continued: “Send me to help clear the rubble of racism still strewn across this country. Send me to be one of the bulldozers on behalf of equality and in the cleanup crews against injustice. Send me to disrupt injustice.”
“Vernon Jordan knew the soul of America, in all of its goodness and all of its unfilled promise,” said President Joe Biden in a statement on Tuesday. “And he knew the work was far from over.”
