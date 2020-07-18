Civil Rights icon and U.S. Representative John R. Lewis spent his youth putting his his life on the line across the South in the name of equality for Black people. It was a fight he eventually carried into the halls of Congress, where he served for more than 30 years.
After a life filled with purpose – dedicated to racial equity and social justice – Lewis passed away Friday night. He was 80 years old.
The Georgia lawmaker announced in December that he was suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer.
“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement about Lewis’ passing.
Lewis’ death came half a day after fellow Civil Rights legend Rev. C.T. Vivian passed at the age of 95.
He was born the son of Alabama Sharecroppers in Troy, Alabama. As a teen he wrote to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. asking for help with entering a nearby college – who rejected him because of the color of his skin.
The young man left an impression on Dr. King and a bond was forged. King endearingly referred to Lewis as “the boy from Troy” from that point forward, though Lewis was well into his twenties at the time of King’s assassination in 1968. Lewis became a trusted disciple of King and like his mentor, he devoted his life to fighting the laws of segregation in the Jim Crow South that had been an extension of the racial terror Black people experienced during slavery.
Lewis risked jail and death as an original Freedom Rider. Along with Dr. King, he was an organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.
“I appeal to all of you to get into this great revolution that is sweeping this nation. Get in and stay in the streets of every city, every village and hamlet of this nation until true freedom comes, until the revolution of 1776 is complete,” a 23-year-old Lewis told the crowd of hundreds of thousands. “We must get in this revolution and complete the revolution. For in the Delta in Mississippi, in southwest Georgia, in the Black Belt of Alabama, in Harlem, in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, and all over this nation, the black masses are on the march for jobs and freedom.”
As a soldier of the Civil Rights movement participating in actions and demonstrations across the south, perhaps his most famous battle came two years after The March On Washington – in his home state of Alabama.
In Selma, Lewis became a critical voice within the Civil Rights Movement in his own right. The day would become known as “Bloody Sunday.”
“As we approached the bridge – we saw a sea of blue… Alabama State Troopers,” Lewis said in the film “John Lewis: Good Trouble.” The Dawn Porter documentary was released just two weeks before Lewis’ passing.
As the marchers turned around to disperse, the troopers attacked them before they could fully turn their backs to retreat. Lewis is seen on camera getting beaten and then trampled as the troopers make their way to launch an assault on other marchers. “My knees went from under me,” Lewis said with his signature booming Southern drawl reduced to a tremble. “I thought I was going to die on that bridge.”
He lived. And he continued to fight – until his very last breath.
In 2011, after more than a half-century as a frontline general in the Civil Rights Movement, Lewis was presented with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The award was given to him by the nation’s first African American president.
"When we award this medal to a Congressman John Lewis, it says that we aspire to be a more just, more equal, more perfect union," President Barack Obama said during the ceremony on February, 15, 2011.
“I accept this great honor on behalf of the countless individuals who decided to stand up, speak up, and speak out,” Lewis said. “For those who stood in unmovable lines trying to register to vote all across the South, for all of the Freedom Riders who were beaten and jailed, for all the participants of the modern-day Civil Rights Movement who helped transform America forever, and those who could not be here today.”
Much of his 17 terms in Congress was spent fighting for the “Beloved Community” his mentor Dr. King envisioned for the country.
“We will restore the soul of America,” Lewis said. “There might be some setbacks and some delays, but as a nation and as a people, we will get there. “My philosophy is very simple: when you see something that is not right, not fair, not just… say something,” Lewis said. Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble. That can save our country and save our democracy.”
In his 20s, he fought against voter restrictions faced by Blacks. In his 70s, he used the same fervency and vigor to shed light on voter suppression in Black and Brown communities.
“We are going through a difficult time in America,” Lewis said. “My greatest fear is that we will wake up one day and our democracy is gone. We cannot afford to let that happen – and as long as I have breath in my body, I will do what I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.