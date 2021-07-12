Former Missouri State Representative Betty L. Thompson seen here with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones at the Black Wall Street celebration in Fairgrounds Park Sat. June 19, 2021 passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Civil Rights Leader Betty L. Thompson dies at 81
