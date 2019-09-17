Norman Seay, a longtime civil rights leader, volunteer and advocate for Alzheimer’s disease research, passed away today, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in St. Louis. He was 87.
“Norman Seay and St. Louis Civil Rights will forever be synonymous,” said Virvus Jones, the city’s first African-American Comptroller.
Seay was a high school student in 1948 when he helped organize the Committee of Racial Equality, which ultimately became the St. Louis arm of CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality. In 1963, Seay helped lead the protest at Jefferson Bank & Trust Co., which refused to hire African Americans for white-collar positions. Seay spent three months in jail for participating in those protests that resulted in jobs for African Americans in St. Louis banks and financial institutions.
Because of Seay, St. Louis is credited with being one of the first cities to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a municipal holiday. Two years after Dr. King’s death, Seay organized the MLK Holiday Committee. The federal holiday observance didn’t exist until 1986.
“Norman Seay’s life was the embodiment of an unselfish life of purpose,” said Donald M. Suggs, Publisher and Executive Editor of the St. Louis American and President of the St. Louis American Foundation. “He was a stirring and dignified leader who leaves a legacy of sacrifice and the pursuit of increased opportunity for others.”
Jones was in high school when he met Seay.
“I was sophomore at Sumner HS in 1962,” Jones said. “He enrolled me in a program that the Ford Foundation ran. I got a part time job at the People’s Hospital that helped me and my family survive. He understood the nexus between poverty and crime. Over the years we became friends.”
Political strategist and American columnist Mike Jones remembered Seay for more than his contributions to the movement and dedication to the community he loved so dearly.
“If asked about Norman Seay, my first thought wouldn’t be his lifelong commitment to Civil Rights and Social Justice,” Jones said. “it wouldn’t be his life of service on behalf of the black community.”
When Jones received the news of Seay’s passing, what first came to mind was that he considered Seay to be one of the finest human beings he ever met.
“His intelligence, his integrity, his generosity of spirit,” Jones said. “I can truthfully say something about him that can be said about very few people; I never heard him say a harsh word about anybody and I’ve heard anybody speak ill of him.”
He was born on February 18, 1932 in St. Louis, the oldest of three children born to Mary Webb. A proud product of St. Louis Public Schools, Seay was a graduate of Vashon High School and Stowe Teachers College.
Seay served as president of the Federation of Block Units of the Urban League, and he directed the University of Missouri St. Louis’ Office of Equal Opportunity from 1987 to 2000, where he started EEO programs for Asians, Native Americans, women and women faculty. Seay received an honorary doctorate in 2010 from UMSL.
In 2015, Seay received the Rosa L. Parks Award from Washington University in St. Louis. Seay was a longtime memory study participant at WUSTL and led the African American advisory board of the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center that steadily attracted a more representative participant group that allowed researchers to investigate the roots of racial differences in Alzheimer’s. The School of Medicine at Washington University has an annual lecture series named in his honor, which brings together health professionals, researchers and others involved and interested in topics related to Alzheimer’s disease and minorities.
There is also a street and a park named in his honor in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
Seay is survived by his sister, Barbara J. Webb; a brother, Kenneth Webb; nieces, Janelle M. Nichols, Karen Webb, and Kimberly Webb; nephews, John A. Nichols Jr. and Norman C. Walker; and a host of family and friends.
Final arrangements are pending.
