Civil rights legal history will come alive at the second Dred Scott Reconciliation Conference, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday October 12 at the Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd. in St. Louis.
This event will feature descendants from three landmark court cases: Dred Scott v Sandford, Plessy v Ferguson and Brown v Board of Education.
Descendants of Dred Scott (Lynne Jackson), Homer Plessy (Keith Plessy), John Ferguson (Phoebe Ferguson) and Oliver Brown (Cheryl Brown Henderson) will be in attendance.
These family members have done their personal research and know from family oral tradition about their forebears’ U.S. Supreme Court cases. They will offer their personal insights and analysis of these three watershed cases.
This event, which is sponsored by the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, is approved for 4 CLEs by the Missouri Bar Association.
The conference includes a meet at greet, continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Free secured parking is available adjacent to the building. Details on how to purchase the $75 tickets are available at DredScottLives.org.
