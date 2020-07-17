Civil Rights Movement leader Rev. Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian died on Friday of natural causes in his Atlanta home. He was 95.
His daughter Kira Vivian confirmed the news of his passing to CNN.
Rev. Vivian participated in the Freedom Rides and constantly worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
According the National Visionary Leadership project, Rev. Vivian and other ministers founded the Nashville Christian Leadership Conference, an affiliate of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, NVLP said. The group helped organize the city's first sit-ins and march for Civil Rights.
By 1965, he rose to become the director of national affiliates for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference when he led a group to register to vote in Selma, Alabama – which was later referred to as “Bloody Sunday.”
Rev. Vivian is seen in footage being beaten until bloodied by Sheriff Jim Clark after he told Clark, "We will register to vote because as citizens of the United States we have the right to do it."
Also an advocate for providing educational opportunities within the African American community, the US Department of Education used his Vision program as a guide to create Upward Bound, which was designed to improve high school and college graduation rates for students in underserved communities.
In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded Rev. Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s the highest civilian honor.
“Time and again, Reverend Vivian was among the first to be in the action: in 1947, joining a sit-in to integrate an Illinois restaurant; one of the first Freedom Riders; in Selma, on the courthouse steps to register blacks to vote, for which he was beaten, bloodied and jailed,” Obama said during the ceremony for Rev. Vivian.
“Rosa Parks said of him, ‘Even after things had supposedly been taken care of and we had our rights, he was still out there, inspiring the next generation, including me’.”
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
