WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman William Lacy Clay, D-Missouri, delivered his farewell remarks Thursday on the floor of the U.S. House after serving the constituents of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District for 10 terms.
Clay, Missouri’s senior Democrat in Washington, thanked his family and staff and talked about his legacy of fighting for jobs, education, health care, environmental justice and affordable housing for the St. Louis region and the nation.
Clay’s farewell remarks, as prepared for delivery, appear below. (His remarks have been edited for length):
Madam Speaker, I rise today to offer my farewell remarks as a member of the U.S. House.
And while I will be sad to leave this historic place, I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve Missouri’s 1st Congressional District for two decades, and to have been blessed with the friendship of so many colleagues.
I have given my best because my constituents deserved nothing less. I learned that vital lesson about public service from my best advisor and my personal hero — my Dad, former Congressman Bill Clay.
And the truth is, none of my success would have been possible without my remarkable family.
I want to thank the rock of our family, my mother, Carol; and my devoted and talented sisters, Vickie and Michelle.
And I also want to thank my children, Carol and Will. No member serves unto themselves. Families also sacrifice greatly. Carol and Will, you all have made me extremely proud. You carry yourselves with such dignity, poise, and character. There is no greater joy I have than being your father. Thank you for being my greatest and best legacy.
To my wonderful wife, Pat: I could not have selected a better partner to share in my post-Congressional career. Your love and optimism keeps my life balanced and exhilarated. I so look forward to our days to come.
Of course, the best part of being a member of Congress has been helping tens of thousands of constituents solve issues with the federal government.
None of that would have been possible without my dedicated and compassionate staff over the years: Patricia, Sheila, Virginia, Sandy, Ishmael, Jasmina, Sean, Craig, Percy, Adam, Marvin, Richard, Les, Mark, Lou, Michelle, Brittany, Josh, Pauline, Perre, Samantha, Sherry, Tony, Bill, Frank, Erica, Matt, Rico, and my communications director Steven Engelhardt, and the late Allison Singfield and the late Dottie Ross.
I also want to thank an exceptional American who has devoted 48-years of public service to the U.S. House, my remarkable constituent services director, Edwilla Massey.
I want to thank my devoted executive assistant and scheduler, Karyn Long. Karyn is family. She always went above and beyond for me and I am forever grateful.
I also want to especially thank all my chiefs of staff: Harriet Grigsby, Darryl Piggee and Yvette Cravins...
In the book of Matthew, chapter 25, verses 36-40, the scriptures read, “When I was naked you clothed me, I was sick you visited me, when I was in prison you came to me. The righteous answered, Lord, when did we see you hungry, thirsty, clothed you, or in prison visited?” And the king answered them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”
These scriptures have been a guidepost for my career in public service. Over my 10 terms, I have fearlessly advocated for the permanent interests of African Americans and other unheard voices.
Highlighting victories
I have had many legislative achievements in this body and I thank all of my colleagues who assisted me in doing as the scriptures noted “caring for the least of these.” In my remaining time, I would like to highlight a few victories.
For 14-years, I hosted the Clay Career Fair at St. Louis’ HBCU, Harris-Stowe State University, which connected thousands of job seekers with good paying jobs providing economic stability.
Creating jobs and economic development was a priority for me. We were able to build the new $120 million National Archives Administration Center in north St. Louis County.
The greatest economic victory for north St. Louis was the bipartisan effort to build the headquarters of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. That $1.7 billion project is the largest single federal investment in St. Louis history, of which I am extremely proud.
As chair of the Financial Services Housing Subcommittee, I secured the renovation of over 200 units of housing at the old Homer G. Phillips hospital in north St. Louis and an additional 200 plus units in Wellston with the help of St. Louis County.
People in my district, particularly the elderly, deserve to live with dignity and security.
As chair of the Oversight Census Subcommittee, I worked to ensure Census 2010 was successful and addressed the digital divide in vulnerable communities.
My focus on health care led to The Everson Walls and Ron Springs Gift of Life legislation, increasing grants to states and expanded organ and tissue registry for minorities.
I have been a champion for environmental justice, cleaning up waste sites often lingering in minority neighborhoods.
My environmental record includes $5 million to clean up the former St. Louis Army Ammunition plant; $30 million to clean up the former Carter Carburetor plant;
And $266 million to clean up West Lake Landfill, which holds waste from the Manhattan Project.
Lastly, one of my signature achievements was the African-American Civil Rights Network Act. The National Park’s program educates generations on the struggles of African Americans who demanded full civil rights in spite of violence and hate.
I am proud of my legacy and work for Missouri’s first Congressional District.
Thank you again Madam Speaker.
May God bless you all.
