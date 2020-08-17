Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay has joined a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives to write a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding that the recent damaging changes to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) be reversed and efforts to delay mail service cease immediately.
“Postmaster DeJoy’s reckless and damaging changes have not only degraded mail service, they have put millions of postal customers across the nation at risk by slowing the delivery of prescription medications, groceries and other household necessities,” Clay said. “I am deeply concerned that elderly and disabled Americans, who depend on the USPS as a lifeline to the outside world, will bear the brunt of degraded and delayed mail delivery.
“There is also no question that the Postmaster General is actively trying to satisfy President Trump’s postal paranoia by making it harder to vote by mail, a safe and secure option already used by millions of Americans, and especially appropriate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reckless decisions for political gain have real life deadly consequences.”
Click here to read the full letter signed by Congressman Clay and 83 other members of the U.S. House.
