U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) blasted the Republican National Committee (RNC) and President Trump’s reelection campaign for exploiting the U.S. Census for purely partisan fundraising pitches.
The RNC and Trump campaign authorized and distributed campaign mailers to targeted households in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, and other areas across the country, that are deliberately designed to look like official Census forms.
The deceptive mailing, which is entitled “2019 Congressional District Census,” is not authorized by the 2020 Census and has nothing to do with the federal government’s crucial mandate to make an accurate count of residents to determine, among other things, the apportionment of federal funds to states and local districts.
“This is a shameful attempt to deceive and confuse my constituents for purely partisan purposes,” Clay said in a statement on Tuesday, October 1.
“I am demanding that U.S. Postal Service investigate this attempt to trample on the rights of residents who deserve to be fully counted by sending out this outrageous attempt to weaponize the Census for political purposes. The word ‘Census’ should never, ever be used in a political mailing seeking to raise money from residents who may feel confused or threatened by a document that closely mimics the actual Census form.”
Clay said he will hold a series of town hall meetings across Missouri’s 1st congressional district to combat confusion and remind residents why everyone has a stake in ensuring a complete count for the 2020 Census.
Clay led U.S. House Oversight efforts over the 2010 Census, which he described as the most accurate census of all time.
“First, the Trump Administration tried to rig the 2020 Census with a racist citizenship question to intentionally increase the undercount of non-white persons,” Clay stated.
“And now, they send an ‘imitation census’ mailing to confuse Americans while trying to raise money for the president’s reelection.”
Clay put the deceptive Census mailing in the context of Trump’s ongoing disruptive actions, which have led to an impeachment inquiry that Trump is using as a platform for outrageous talk of civil war in the U.S.
Clay stated, “With every action, this president and his enablers show their complete contempt for the truth, the rule of law and the Constitution.”
