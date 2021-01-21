Former 1st District Congressman William Lacy Clay received the Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Legacy award

Former 1st District Congressman William Lacy Clay received the Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Legacy award from Dr. LaTonia Collins-Smith, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Commission, on Mon. Jan. 18, 2021 in JamesTown Mall.

