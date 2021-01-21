Former 1st District Congressman William Lacy Clay received the Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Legacy award from Dr. LaTonia Collins-Smith, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Commission, on Mon. Jan. 18, 2021 in JamesTown Mall.
featured
Clay honored with Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Legacy award
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Iyanla Vanzant is fixing her OWN life
- ‘Breakin’ star Shabba-Doo dies at age 65
- Save your tears over Weeknd’s plastic surgery
- An open letter to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri
- 2021 MLK DAY COMMEMORATION ACTIVITIES
- Urban League, CareSTL, Missouri Primary Care offer food, supplies, Covid-19 tests
- East Boogie: Livin’ for the weekend for more than 80 years
- As nation honors MLK, St. Louis heads into diverse mayoral election
- Workers shut down McDonald’s drive-thru in protest for $15 hourly wage, fair treatment
- King’s other dream: What does urban renewal look like for Black America?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.