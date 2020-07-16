Clay slams Hawley for interfering with Gardner’s investigation of McCloskeys

In the latest act of Republican political grandstanding at the expense of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has called for a Department of Justice investigation of her.
Gardner came to national attention most recently for her investigation of two St. Louis homeowners, Mark and Patricia McCloskeys, who brandished guns at peaceful protestors passing in front of their home on a private drive on June 28. President Trump called her investigation “disgraceful” despite expressing no knowledge of the facts of the case.
Gardner told The American that she is processing with her investigation according to routine, gathering facts in light of relevant criminal law.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri), however, lit into Hawley.
“I am appalled that Missouri’s junior U.S. senator would attempt to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation in the City of St. Louis by asking our racist, incompetent president and his failed attorney general — who has long since surrendered any allegiance to the rule of law — to misuse the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division by intervening in this case,” Clay said.
“The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice was created to investigate and defend the rights of African Americans and other minorities who have been subjected to generations of racially-fueled violence, police misconduct, and voter suppression. It was not created to harass and interfere with local law enforcement. And it was not created to allow federal elected officials to interfere with local law enforcement by inflaming racial divisions to advance their own political agendas.”
Clay said he is “fully confident that she will apply the facts and the law, without prejudice, to reach a proper decision.”
The McCloskeys have not been charged with a crime, though a spokesperson for Gardner said filings are under seal because she has received death threats over the incident.
Clay said that Hawley is simply enabling the McCloskeys in their attempt to intimidate peaceful protests of police abuses.
“The rights of non-violent protestors are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and should never be subject to the threat of deadly force, whether by individuals or by the police,” Clay said.
“The young Americans who are on the streets in St. Louis and across the nation deserve constitutional policing and a government that is as good as they are. I stand with them.”
Both Gardner and Clay are on the August 4 primary ballot with primary challengers.
