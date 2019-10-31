U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) voted with the majority to approve the rules for a public impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Member of the U.S. House of Representative approved the rules by a vote of 232-196 on Thursday, October 31.
"Today, I voted to approve the rules for the public process of the impeachment inquiry that will ensure that the American people see and hear all the facts regarding Donald John Trump's abuse of power and violations of his Oath of Office,” Clay said in a statement.
“I did not come to Congress to impeach the president. I came here to defend the Constitution and to advance the vital interests of my constituents and our country. That is exactly what I did today."
Two Democrats, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted against the resolution. No Republicans supported it. Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who left the Republican party earlier this year, voted in favor.
The text of the resolution lays out how the House Intelligence Committee will conduct public hearings and how the House Judiciary Committee "shall report to the House of Representatives such resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other recommendations as it deems proper."
