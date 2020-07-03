Clem Smith assumed the role of acting chair of the Missouri Democratic Party. He was the party’s vice chair. He replaces Chair Jean Peters Baker, who stepped back from the role in light of unspecified “recent developments” in her position as Jackson County prosecutor. A renewed Black Lives Matter movement has questioned her handling of police brutality cases and protested her.
Smith is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU). Previously he served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing the 85th District, and served as Deputy Minority Whip. He is from St. Louis and graduated from Clayton High School.
“As recent polling has shown, we’re a swing state with Vice President Biden polling ahead of President Trump,” Smith said. “Between expanding Medicaid in August to restoring effective leadership in the governor’s mansion in November, this election will have historic consequences.”
