There are currently 28 young people being detained at the Hogan Street Youth Center juvenile detention facility. Of those, 18 are now infected with COVID-19, along with 14 staff members, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services. Fifteen of the youth cases are still considered active.
On Thursday, June 11, a group of community members led by Metropolitan Congregations United (MCU) made good on an earlier declaration that, unless all 28 minors are released either to their families or to facilities where they are able to quarantine separately, they will continue to protest. The group has been organizing around this issue for over a month: on May 8, after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in the facility, they protested too.
As several dozen community members, led by pastors with MCU, gathered in front of the secure facility, several others assembled in their cars to lend their support by honking – maybe loud enough that the children inside could hear.
Kristian Blackmon, an organizer with the Campaign for Youth Justice and MCU, announced that if Scott Odum, the director of Missouri Youth and Family Services, does not respond to the group’s demands by the end of the business day on Friday, the protests will escalate. She pointed to a large poster reading “scott.odum@dss.mo.gov,” and suggested that protesters “flood his email.”
The St. Louis American contacted Odum for information on the current health and sanitation practices within the Hogan Street center; his response will be reported when received.
“We were here, over a month ago, when we first heard about the first case of one of the youth in this facility catching COVID-19,” Blackmon said, referencing the May 8 protest. “We asked for immediate release then. We’re not asking today, we’re demanding.”
Like the rest of the speakers, she directed her words up at the darkened windows of the youth center rather than at the assembled crowd. “We’re standing here as a community, in front of these windows,” Blackmon said. “I want every child in here to see us in the streets for them.”
“You aren’t alone! We love you!” Blackmon shouted.
LaTrisha Gandy, a family organizer with MCU, said every young person detained in the Hogan Street facility is black. So, this is both a health issue and a racial justice issue.
“We’re fighting for all the black and brown youth, all the youth that are killed in the streets every day,” Gandy said. “We’re just fighting for the youth that are still here, the youth that can break that prison pipeline.”
According to a report from the Council of State Governments Justice Center, juveniles who are incarcerated have an 84% likelihood of returning to the prison system as adults.
“We don’t want that,” Gandy said, and suggested that these resources would be better served on mental healthcare resources for St. Louis youth.
“We need those resources put back into the community and used to get the children the things they need, from mental illness care to counseling, and to use those resources not to detain them, but so that they can go home to the perfect places for them, to their families,” she said.
“At one point during the rally, a call to defund the police and use some of that funding to “give these babies the care they need” was met with cheers.
According to the Sentencing Project’s juvenile COVID-19 tracker, on June 11 there were 627 youth cases of the coronavirus in juvenile detention centers nationwide and 704 staff cases. In some states, such as New Jersey, the number of young people in juvenile detention is being decreased due to the coronavirus, while those who are still detained are given access to regular testing for the virus.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced that all youth and staff in state facilities have been tested twice since the first positive case at Hogan Street was announced on May 8, though no children have had their sentences changed or been relocated due to the pandemic. Youth and Family Services added on June 10 that all children in their care who have tested positive for the virus are being isolated, and that staff “will discuss and practice to the extent practicable social distancing within a group.”
For the faith leaders of MCU, however, that is not enough.
“The conditions of confinement in the Missouri Department of Corrections for youth have proven they are not what they should be,” said Rev. James Ross, pastor of Pilgrim Congregational UCC.
“Youth who should have been home are now infected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.