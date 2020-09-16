A group of clergy offered their individual, personal endorsements of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner on Monday, August 3 at the Deaconess Center For Child Well Being. Rev. Duane Burch Pastor of Mount Herald Missionary Baptist Church, Gail Booker, Rev. Dr. Spencer L. Booker Pastor of St. Paul AME Church and Bishop Dr. Elijah Hankerson III, pastor of Life Center International, listened as Rev. Earl Nance, pastor of Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, spoke on behalf of the group of clergy.