Bishop Dr. Mark Hilton Sandilands, presiding bishop/CEO at The Mission Consortium of Churches International, Inc., is organizing simultaneous voter registration drives to rally congregations to register to vote.
Wednesday, October 7 is the last date to register to vote in the November 3 election. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen and 17 ½ years of age to register. To vote, you must be 18 years of age and a resident of the state where you are registered.
Out of America's 90 million Christians, as many as 40 million do not vote in presidential elections, Sandilands said, and 15 million aren't even registered.
"We have to change this, we can change this and we will change this," Sandilands said. "The local church is key to helping every Christian understand how important it is to influence the culture and nation through one's faith, and one of the most crucial ways to do that is by voting with biblical values."
Bishop Ivory Jones III of the Grace Missionary Baptist Church of Cleveland, Ohio said he plans to promote voter participation during this vital election season.
“There appears to be a sense of hopelessness and doubt amongst today's voters. People simply do not feel that their vote matters or will produce change. We must inspire the vote through communication, organizing, educating and unifying our efforts,” Jones said.
“We have critical issues throughout our nation that perhaps will not change without the power of the vote. In addition, we must inspire the young American to vote. We must encourage the young men and women to become confident in their privilege and honor to vote. It is my prayer that this historic season will produce a massive voter turnout.”
Dr. Peter F. Moss, pastor of the Christian Church By Faith in Pompano Beach, Florida, encourages all citizens to make every effort to assist individuals in the community to vote in every election.
“It's our decisions today that will determine the path of our future tomorrow,” Moss said. “Serving a predominantly Haitian-American community, it is my responsibility and duty to ensure the congregation is educated and aware of the resources, advantages available to them as citizens.”
Bishop Joe Simon, the second presiding bishop at the Mission Consortium of Churches International, Inc., compared 2020 to “the time of Moses and the time of that heartless, vicious, cruel, no concern, slave ownership Pharaoh mentality, king of Egypt.”
"Moses, he was living peacefully as a shepherd in the desert. One day while he was tending his flock, he heard the voice of God coming from a burning bush. God ordered Moses to go and force Pharaoh to let his Hebrew people go,” Simon said.
“And, God spake unto Moses, and said unto him, I am the Lord: And I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name of God Almighty, but by my name JEHOVAH was I not known to them. And I have also heard the groaning of the children of Israel, whom the Egyptians keep in bondage; and I have remembered my covenant. Wherefore say unto the children of Israel, I am the Lord, and I will bring you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians, and I will rid you out of their bondage, and I will redeem you with a stretched out arm, and with great judgements: And I will take you to me for a people, and I will be to you a God: and ye shall know that I am the Lord your God, which bringeth you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians."
Simon said this message must be given to the leadership of today.
“The leadership of today is ungodly, selfish, vicious, evil and is a conniving leadership,” Simon said. “Leadership, we, the church, say to you, ‘God is tired of you misusing and abusing children, God is tired of you misusing and abusing his people, and leadership God is tired of you misusing and abusing his creation, such as the inadequacies of addressing climate change.’ Let us pray."
For national voter registration, visit https://www.usa.gov/register-to-vote. In Missouri, visit https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register. The League of Women Voters has a helpful page where you can also register at https://tinyurl.com/LWV-register. Another helpful resource is https://www.vote411.org. The Mission Consortium of Churches International also has a helpline at 877 805-8447.
