The Close the Workhouse (CTW) campaign is back in full swing as the fight to actually and permanently shutter the hellish and inhumane jail wages on, despite a unanimous vote taken by the City on July 17th. Recently, at a City Public Safety meeting, Nahuel Fefer (Justice Catalyst Fellow) and Madison Orozco (Community Collaborations Associate) debunked several myths the City would lead you to believe about the jail closing. Read more on this here.
Join CTW for the upcoming monthly “Movement Meeting” on November 5th at 6PM (find more details on the campaign’s Facebook page). Also, the campaign is looking for volunteers for canvassing, phone banking, and pulling audio clips. Email closetheworkhouse@gmail.com if you’re interested.
