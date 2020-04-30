Action St. Louis is holding a #ClosetheWorkhouse video contest for a $1,000 top prize. The second place prize is $500. Action St. Louis, a grassroots organization, is asking people to post a one-minute video of a poem, song, skit, etc., related to closing the Workhouse. The contest ends May 1 at midnight.
To compete, use the #ClosetheWorkhouse hashtag and tag @ActionSTL when you post the video to social media. Also, email the video to jae@actionstl.org. The winner will be announced via Zoom at the Close The Workhouse May Movement Meeting on May 7 at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit closetheworkhouse.org.
