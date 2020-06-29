Coalition demands police association fire Roorda

The Community Justice Coalition is demanding that the St. Louis Police Officers Association fire Jeff Roorda as its business agent.
The coalition includes the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri, Social Action Commission of The African Methodist Episcopal Church, Social Justice Commission-Progressive Missionary Baptist State Convention, Coalition of Black Trade Unionist (CBTU), Organization for Black Struggle (OBS), Campaign for Respect, Fairness and Human Dignity, End Mass Incarceration, RealStlNews / Peacekeepers and the Universal African Peoples Organization (UAPO).
“Jeff Roorda is a poison pill for police-community relations,” the coalition stated. “In these times when building trust is so important between the community and police, Roorda’s answer is to attack the mayor, other city elected officials, the police chief, community leaders and taxpayers of St. Louis city.”
The coalition also accused Roorda of repeatedly lying as a police officer and fabricating police reports. The Arnold Police Department fired Roorda in 2001 for making false statements about a meeting with the chief of police. Previously he was reprimanded in 1997 for making false statements in a police report to back up another police officer.
After reading a statement on June 23, the coalition shut down Hampton Avenue in both directions in front of association headquarters for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. The time allocated symbolized how long then Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck - which resulted in his death -while citizens asked Chauvin to stop. The coalition also delivered a letter to association President Jay Schroeder.
