(KSDK) -- Employees within the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 have tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed Monday.
The district would not comment on how many employees have tested positive or what their positions are within the district, citing privacy concerns.
"With 700+ employees and 15 facilities, it's inevitable that people in our district will test positive based on the scope of the pandemic," the district said in a news release. "That's why we have worked for months with public health officials to devise a response plan based in IDPH [Illinois Department of Public Health] guidelines."
The district said it will start school Tuesday, as planned. Students will return to school under a hybrid/blended model in which they will have days of in-person instruction and online instruction.
The district said when it is notified of a positive case, it contacts the local health department.
Republished with permission of St. Louis American content partner 5 On Your Side: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/education/collinsville-school-district-covid19-cases/63-fcf18396-ba20-443f-a7cf-70a098b40179
