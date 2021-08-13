Please join & spread the word.
The 27th Ward Sanitation & Beautification Committee is hosting a ‘Keep It Clean’ Community Clean-Up on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Walnut Park Neighborhood. They need residents, friends and neighbors to come out and clean the yards, alleyways, sidewalks and vacant lots in our neighborhood on August 14th.
Come out and meet neighborhood residents & families!!! Join us at 6100 Lalite Avenue. At the intersection of Lalite & Mimika. At 9am we will distribute tools, t-shirts, and assignments. Food and safety supplies will be provided.
Here’s how you can participate:
- Clean front yard and rear yards
- Remove debris from Alley
- Cut High Weeds & Bushes off Fence Line
- Stop by the registration/staging area to pick up tools, t-shirt, water, and food.
- Neighbors working together to clean up, fix up,
They hope you can join them in Keeping Our Neighborhoods & St. Louis Clean!! Please spread the word!
Neighbors working together to clean up, fix up, conserve, and improve their environment.
*** Cancellations due to inclement weather will be made the morning of the event. Notifications will be sent via email and posted on NextDoor. To verify cancellations or for more information, text 314-265-6186 or email kicstlouis@gmail.com.
