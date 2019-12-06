Filing for the Subdistrict 1 and 4 seats on the St. Louis Community College Board of Trustees opens Tuesday, December 17, at 8 a.m.
Subdistrict 1 includes the Hazelwood, Ferguson/Florissant, Riverview Gardens, Jennings, Pattonville, Ritenour, University City, Normandy, Clayton and Ladue school districts.
Subdistrict 4 includes the school districts of Parkway, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Rockwood, Valley Park, Meramec Valley, Hancock Place and small portions of Jefferson and Franklin counties.
Individuals seeking the trustee seats must be at least 21 years of age and must be a resident voter of Subdistrict 1 or 4 for at least one year before the April 7 election. Each declaration of candidacy must be notarized before it is returned to the office of the associate for board relations at STLCC Corporate College, 3221 McKelvey Road, St. Louis, MO, 63044.
Declarations of candidacy and a description of each subdistrict are available in the associate for board relations office at Corporate College. The office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; however, it will be closed December 24 through January 2, 2020, in observance of winter break.
The Subdistrict 1 seat is currently held by Kevin M. Martin, who was elected to the board in 2017. The Subdistrict 4 seat is currently held by Eleftheria “Libby” Fitzgerald, who has served two terms on the board.
Filing for the seats closes Tuesday, January 21, at 4 p.m. An election will take place April 7, 2020, to fill the seats. The winners will serve six-year terms.
St. Louis Community College is governed by six board members who represent the four subdistricts of the college service area and one appointed board member.
For more information, contact Jessica Grove, associate for board relations, at 314-539-5154 or jessicagrove@stlcc.edu
