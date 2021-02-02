A St. Louis Board of Aldermen committee is recruiting residents to help guide policy on alternative modes of transportation.
The Community Mobility Committee is looking for residents who routinely walk, use a wheelchair or other mobility device, use public transit or ride a bike to their destinations to weigh in on transportation issues for the city.
Residents do not need prior experience with planning, government or transportation. Meetings are open to the public and will be held six times a year from 9 to 10 a.m., on Wednesdays by Zoom.
The committee’s future efforts will include encouraging more public space with small public parks known as partlets and encouraging careful consideration of how policies impact residents of different races, abilities, genders and other identities.
People who are interested in joining the committee should visit https://bit.ly/363TxNf or contact Scott Ogilvie, transportation policy planner, at 314-657-3871 or ogilvies@stlouis-mo.gov.
Compiled by St. Louis American Staff
