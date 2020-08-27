Wednesday, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved a request from the Comptroller’s Office for $60,000 of the city’s CARES-Pandemic 2020 Contingency funds to be transferred to the Board of Election Commissioners.The funds will allow for the operation of three satellite offices to process in-person absentee ballots during the November 2020 election.“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about foreign interference in U.S. elections, more than ever people want to make sure their votes are counted. This additional funding will help our Board of Election Commissioners assure that in-person absentee voting is accessible for voters in St. Louis,” said Comptroller Green.Working with the Board over the past week, Comptroller Green developed the budget for the request and secured funding through the city’s available CARES Act funds.In-person absentee voting begins on September 22 and ends at 5:00 P.M. the day before the election. The three satellite locations are to be announced by the Board. Voters may also request a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot by mail. For more information see the Board of Election Commissioners.
Comptroller Green secures funding for three in-person absentee voting sites for November election
- Special to The St. Louis American
