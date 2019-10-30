Concordance Academy raises $1M at gala to serve ex-offenders

The Concordance Academy of Leadership, a non-profit that supports individuals as they re-enter society and the workforce after prison, raised $1 million through its 5th annual gala, “Big Top Bizarre,” held at The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis on Saturday, October 19.
Concordance said it has served nearly 500 participants since 2016, offering pre- and post-release services over the course of 18 months. The organization utilizes a holistic, evidence-driven approach to re-entry to individuals returning to their communities and the workforce after prison. It claims to have reduced reincarceration rates among the population it has served by more than one-third.
“Formerly incarcerated individuals face enormous obstacles when they are released,” said President and CEO Danny Ludeman. “Most have no jobs, no housing, no support system to help them get back on their feet, and the downstream impacts affect every citizen in our city, our state, and our country.
For more information, visit www.concordanceacademy.org.
