The Joshua Transformation Project will host its 2nd annual Conference on Ending Violence in America, in conjunction Harris-State Stowe University, August 9-10 at Beloved Community United Methodist Church at 3115 Park Ave. There will be a series of solution- based workshops and national speakers on non-violence an violence prevention. All participants at the conference will be trained on violence prevention and intervention strategies.
Internationally known expert on violence, Dr. Bandy Lee of Yale University, will be the conference speaker and a workshop leader. She will speak at Harris-Stowe State University’s Emerson Theatre Auditorium at 3 p.m. Friday, August 9.
Conference attendees can register at the church on either day starting at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the conference director, Pastor Richard C. Dalton, at Richarddalton87@gmail.com or 937-304-1330.
