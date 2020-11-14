Missouri's First Congressional District Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush, who donned a black mask with Breonna Taylor's name on it, was mistakenly called, "Breonna Taylor" by several of her Congressional cohorts, Friday, November 13, 2020.
Congresswoman Bush responded to the press, "It just saddens me that people in leadership, that people who want to be in leadership, don't know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country. It's just disheartening and it was hurtful, absolutely hurtful. And I didn't hear it once, I didn't hear it twice, I heard it several times -- I've been called, "Breaonna Taylor" today, you know. But it's okay, 'cause we'll educate, make sure people know what she stood for, that she was an award-winning EMT, you know, in her community, that she's someone who deserves justice right now.
She tweeted about the experience:
I am Breonna Taylor as far as I could be a Black woman murdered in my bed tonight. But I am not Breonna Taylor. She was murdered and still has not received the justice she deserves. pic.twitter.com/nL9S8M9quT— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 14, 2020
