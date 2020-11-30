Missouri First District Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush, a registered nurse, worked with the Biden-Harris Transition team to ensure that nurses have a leading voice in the nation's COVID-19. The Biden-Harris team announced on Saturday. November 28, 2020, the appointment of three new members to their COVID-19 Advisory Board, including Jane Hopkins, RNMH, a registered nurse trained in mental health. Congresswoman-elect Bush made the following statement Monday, November 30, 2020:
“I am grateful to the Biden-Harris Transition for recognizing the contributions of nurses across the country and giving us representation on the COVID-19 Advisory Board. Representation matters, and I’m proud to have worked with the Transition to secure us a seat at the table. Outside of providing essential medical attention, nurses are the backbone of trust between patients, their loved ones, and their communities. The pandemic has placed an unprecedented burden on our healthcare system, and nurses are bearing the brunt of this trauma—with more than 1,500 nurses dying from COVID-19 worldwide and hundreds going on strike due to unsafe working conditions. Jane Hopkins will be a true advocate for nurses as the Biden-Harris Transition prepares to implement a strong national strategy for defeating COVID-19.”
Representative-elect Cori Bush worked as a Clinic Director in the St. Louis community, prior to being elected to Congress.
