Despite a state of emergency still in effect in Missouri, which Governor Parson has extended until December 30, and while more families are struggling with the economic impact of the pandemic, this state’s major utilities are planning to end disconnection moratoriums.
Unless action is taken to stop it, a flood of utility disconnections is imminent, along with the cascading economic impacts that would likely follow. Social service agencies are expecting to be overrun next month, as many unemployed individuals find themselves for the first time in a situation requiring public assistance to pay their bills. It is uncertain whether such assistance will be available.
Utilities such as Ameren Missouri, Spire and the Missouri-American Water Company are heavily regulated because their services are essential, and for many having these services can mean the difference between life and death. The current pandemic is an emergency that seriously threatens health and safety. In summer, electricity for air conditioning is essential for physically vulnerable seniors. Water service is essential for good hygiene. Gas service will be essential for health and safety this winter.
As long as an official state of emergency is in place due to a pandemic, and while restrictions are increasing on employers, the Consumers Council of Missouri is calling for disconnection moratoriums to remain in place for all providers of essential utility services.
If the utilities themselves are unwilling to extend their voluntary moratoriums, it will be up to Governor Parson or the Missouri Public Service Commission to impose emergency orders that freeze normal disconnection and collections practices.
