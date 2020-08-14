One of police officers who shot and killed Kajieme Powell has been indicted by a federal grand jury of depriving someone of their constitutional rights.
Ellis Brown, who was not charged for killing Powell in 2014 while a St. Louis officer, repeatedly kicked someone identified as S.K. while that person was compliant and not posing a physical threat, according to the FBI. Brown was a St. Ann police officer when he allegedly committed this crime on April 9, 2019.
The charge, Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both imprisonment and a fine.
According to the indictment, the victim, identified as S.K., suffered bodily injury as a result of the incident.
"When making an arrest, a police officer is given the authority to use only the level of force necessary," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. "In this case, Officer Ellis Brown is accused of using unreasonable force by repeatedly kicking an individual who was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone."
The FBI investigated this case.
Brown made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge David D. Noce on Thursday, August 13. He was allowed to remain free on bond. He was ordered to surrender any and all firearms, and will not be permitted to possess a firearm for any purpose so long as the case remains pending.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
