Starting this week, four libraries in the St. Louis area will be providing a new service: face-to-face meetings with members of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s staff. Patrons entering the libraries now walk past a table with a sign that reads “Congress in your neighborhood!” staffed by a member of Bush’s office who is ready to answer constituent questions.
Throughout the pandemic, libraries have been increasing the services they offer in order to keep their communities afloat such as renting out laptops and hotspots, distributing food, helping people apply for rental aid and holding online storytime sessions — all this, of course, on top of the libraries’ regular educational and entertainment programming and book-lending.
Now that the libraries are open on their full-time schedules once more, staffers from Bush’s office will be joining the libraries’ efforts as part of a new community outreach program in four different libraries: Walnut Grove and Carpenter branches within the St. Louis Public Library system, and Lewis and Clark and Rock Road Libraries within the St. Louis County system.
St. Louis Public Libraries executive director Waller McGuire said this is the first partnership the libraries have established with a politician at Bush’s level.
“We’ve never done this before ... Congresswoman Bush is the first federal congressperson who’s ever asked us to work with them in this way,” he said.
The neighborhood service centers in these four branches offer walk-in help with navigating federal agencies, immigration casework and other local issues impacting the community. On a tour of the Walnut Grove branch Tuesday, Bush said that many constituents don’t even know what services they’re able to ask of their representative.
“I’m just excited for people to feel like they have access to what they have access to,” she said.
And by placing staff in the libraries, Bush plans to emphasize to the community that the services offered by her office are — like library services — free.
“One thing is, when people walk into the library, they know that they can walk in and there are services that are free,” she said. “They know they can walk in the door, and know that there’s nobody standing there asking them for $5 to be able to come in the door.”
Without the barrier of having to travel to Bush’s local congressional office, or the concern of having to pay for services, the representative hopes to be able to reach more constituents and answer their questions.
In particular, as the eviction moratorium has expired, Bush’s office has been fielding calls from residents fearing that they’ll be kicked out of their homes and asking for rental aid. Though her office does not provide these things directly, they do their best to connect people with the services they need.
“So even though we don’t do the applications ourselves, we can point people in the direction of those resources,” she said.
The first day Bush’s staff set up their constituent service tables at the Carpenter Branch, staffer Aja Owens said people showed up with questions about rental aid and utility bill assistance, even as the team was still setting up.
Liz McArthur, director of Neighborhood Services for the St. Louis Public Library system, said this collaboration was assembled quickly. Bush’s team reached out less than a month before the plan was brought to fruition.
“We’re … extremely excited about this opportunity to partner with them and to provide additional services to our customers,” McArthur said.
She said that library staff already spend a portion of their time trying to connect people with the day-to-day resources they need.
“We help people with notarizing documents, with applying for housing assistance ... with food,” McArthur said.
Some branches give out food, and those which don’t offer to help patrons apply for SNAP and similar programs. They help people apply for passports, a service that McArthur said has seen increased demand in recent weeks.
“And having congressional staffers here in the library is really going to give us another level of being able to say, like … here’s a resource, here’s someone who can advocate for you,” McArthur said.
For Executive Director McGuire, bringing Congress directly into neighborhood library branches is a crucial part of furthering the library’s mission to democratize access to information.
“Public libraries are the most democratic institution there is, in many ways … so by giving people access to [the] government, we’re helping with a very important information need,” McGuire said. “Access is what libraries are all about, and by opening the government’s doors as widely as we can, and giving everyone access to the remarkable resources that Congress controls … I think that is very much part of the library’s mission.”
