Book drops at all 20 St. Louis County Library locations reopened to the public on May 26. Patrons may return books, music and movies to the book drops. Patrons should continue to keep items at home that can only be returned inside a branch. This includes musical instruments, puzzles, telescopes, Sci-finders kits, binoculars and other items that will not fit through book drop slots.
Curbside began at all branches on Wednesday, June 3. This contact-free service allows patrons to reserve and pick up books, movies and more while practicing social distancing. Patrons will also be able to request and pick up print-outs. All library branches continue to offer password-free wi-fi that can be accessed from the parking lots.
Curbside hours will be 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.slcl.org, call 314-994-3300 or use the SLCL mobile app.
All St. Louis Public Library book drops opened on June 1. Customers can return items through the book drops at any location with no fines. Holds are reinstated and customers can start placing items on hold.
Beginning June 10, five city locations (Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly) will be open 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with small collections you can browse. You can place requests online and pick them up, inside or curbside, at these five locations as well as at Kingshighway, which will be open for curbside pickup only.
You can also use mobile printing option to send documents to library printers for pick-up. Chromebook laptops will be available for check out.
Customers can place holds at slpl.org, by using the mobile app or by calling 314-241-2288.
