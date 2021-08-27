The St. Louis County Council on Friday afternoon voted to support a mask mandate enacted through a public health order after five weeks of contentious debate and at least two votes against the mandate.
The mandate requires people to wear masks in public indoor spaces and while using public transportation. The council’s vote supporting this mandate meets a requirement of a new state law governing emergency health orders.
The vote was split along party lines, with the three Republican members on the council abstaining: Tim Fitch, 3rd District; Mark Harder, 7th District; and Ernie Trakas, 6th District.
They gave various reasons as to why they were abstaining, including that they believe the mask mandate is not legal, that it’s already expired, that masks were not a proven way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that the resolution is political theatre with no enforcement and that the number of new COVID-19 cases are decreasing.
On Aug. 3, county officials reported a seven-day rolling average of 365 new COVID-19 cases a day and on Aug. 24 that number was at 299.
The public health order extended through Friday’s resolution states it is effective “Monday, July 26, 2021, and [will] continue [to be] in effect until amended or rescinded.” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has been adamant throughout the five weeks that the mandate has remained in effect.
Rita Days, 1st District; Shalonda Webb, 4th District; and Lisa Clancy’s, 5th District all voted in favor of the resolution on Friday, which was introduced by Dunaway and Clancy.
After the meeting, the four women and Page released a joint statement saying it was no surprise that the women on the council took action, given that communities have asked women to “balance the demands of their jobs, their children and their own parents, in conditions complicated in unprecedented ways.”
“[The councilwomen's] commentary through the pandemic has been informed by their experiences as caregivers and multitaskers and their votes today remove any lingering confusion about the status of the county’s health order,” the statement read. “Our message is now clear: wear your mask to fight the virus. And get vaccinated when you are eligible.”
Webb spoke before the vote, saying that she always believed the mask mandate was going to cause more chaos and confusion than anything else and she was concerned about whether the mandate would help her constituents in North County get vaccinated.
She said she spent the last month listening to all the feedback from county residents, particularly those in North County.
“I have always said I don’t see party lines or district lines, I see North County,” Webb said. “North County I hear you; I see you; I am listening to you, and I am serving you. … They want me to support this resolution and I will do what my constituents asked me to do and support this resolution.”
Webb and Days, both Democrats, faced public criticism over the last month for siding with their Republican colleagues in previous votes against the mask mandate.
Friday’s special meeting was called after the council on Tuesday night delayed a vote on a proposed ordinance to reinstate a mask mandate because they were slated to meet virtually with county health officials Thursday. The meeting gave those health workers a chance to explain and defend their position, while taking questions from council members.
During that three-and-a-half hour meeting, held over Zoom and broadcast on YouTube for the public to view, Trakas, Fitch and Harder grilled health officials about COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area and the efficacy of different kinds of masks.
BJC HealthCare’s Dr. Hilary Babcock presented information and was questioned first. Later on, three health officials from the St. Louis County Health Department spoke: Dr. Faisal Khan, Dr. Emily Doucette and Spring Schmidt. All four people agreed masks are an effective tool to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and slow down transmission rates.
Trakas invited and introduced a retired internist, Dr. William Benedict, during the meeting, who argued there was not enough evidence to recommend mask wearing.
The contentious debate over masks began when St. Louis County Executive Sam Page enacted a public health order requiring masks in public indoor spaces and transportation July 26, alongside St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones in the city. The day after the mandate went into effect, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to end the mandate after a lengthy and raucous public comment session that received national news media attention for Khans’ allegations of racist harassment.
Those who voted to rescind Page’s mandate that night were Fitch, Trakas, Harder, Days and Webb.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt also sued to block the county’s mask mandate the day it went into effect. Earlier this month, a county judge ruled the county could not enforce a mask mandate until the court made a final judgement.
The mask mandate remains in effect in the city and Jones recently announced that civil service employees — nearly 6,000 workers — will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct.15 or get tested for the virus on a weekly basis.
News outlets reported that the Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting Monday to consider approving a 30-day continuation of the mask mandate that Acting Health Director Fredrick Echols plans to issue.
The board’s approval is being sought to cover the city’s bases legally.
