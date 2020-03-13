St. Louis County will prohibit public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The announcement Friday morning comes one day after the City of St. Louis instituted a similar ban on events with more than 1,000 people.
County Executive Sam Page has declared a state of emergency in St. Louis County, which will go into effect at 5 p.m.
“This limit is based on the opinions of the public health experts, the latest guidance from the CDC and my own judgment as a medical doctor,” said Page, an anesthesiologist.
The crowd restrictions do not apply to schools or houses of worship.
Page has directed county agencies to help homeless people find a place to stay during the public health crisis. He is also recommending that the county Civil Service Commission adopt more flexible temporary leave policies for employees who fall ill.
St. Louis County has also created a website dedicated to the dissemination of information relating to COVID-19, www.stlcorona.com. Please visit that website or those belonging to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) for the most current and reputable information available.
Republished with permission of St. Louis Public Radio: https://news.stlpublicradio.org/post/live-updates-coronavirus-st-louis-region
