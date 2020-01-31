St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be requesting that the Civil Service Commission raise all wages for county employees to at least $13/hour starting “as soon as practicable,” according to an announcement on Thursday, January 30, with incremental raises each year to reach a minimum wage of $15/hour by 2022.
The new minimum wage will apply to “all non-seasonal, full-time employees and contracted employees,” according to the announcement.
An incremental approach will allow the county to identify other cost savings that can be implemented to offset the increased out-of-pocket cost of a higher minimum wage, according to the announcement.
Employee salaries that are not considered part of the low-wage category are also being evaluated, the announcement stated. Directors will convene a working group to determine which employees have not received raises in recent years. They will be tasked to define a fair raise for each category of employees who have not received more than a nominal raise, identify the financial costs associated with those raises, and propose possible funding mechanisms to support them, the announcement stated.
“It is my duty to ensure that the people we rely on every day are compensated fairly for their work,” Page stated.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson ordered a raise to a $15 per hour minimum wage for all city civil service employees on January 17, to be effective mid-February. St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones raised the minimum wage to $15 for staff in her city office last year.
The current federal minimum wage is $7.25, and the current minimum wage in Missouri is $8.60.
To search for county jobs, visit https://stlouisco.com/Your-Government/Job-Search.
