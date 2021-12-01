St. Louis County Executive Sam Page addressed a Missouri judge who declared public mask mandates in the state were “invalid” during his Monday briefing.
“Our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was presented with two new challenges last week: the emergence of a new menacing variant on the other side of the globe and an uninformed court decision in another part of this state,” Page said. “Although both occurred outside of St. Louis, we will feel their effects.”
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled Monday orders from a state health department rule allowing local public health agencies to issue orders to control the spread of disease were unconstitutional, according to the judgment document.
“The most recent challenge came last week when a Republican judge who has to run for re-election in a rural, Trump-loving county entered a ruling about masks in a lawsuit between radical anti-maskers and the attorney general,” Page said.
Green said the department did not have the authority to “permit naked lawmaking by bureaucrats across Missouri” on page seven of the lawsuit.
“Even though St. Louis County was never a party in the case, or even asked to provide this position, the judge purported to declare all of our public health orders invalid,” Page said. “How a judge can do that is for lawyers and the bar to decide, but we know this is dangerous. We know it undermines our strong COVID policies.”
The ruling went on to list how different functions of public health departments were also “invalid,” which Page mentioned in his briefing.
“Apparently, in that judge’s view of the world, our Department of Public Health should not be allowed to investigate dog bites, close a restaurant to prevent a hepatitis outbreak, control the spread of tuberculosis, or take actions to limit the spread of STDs,” he said. “This may be the kind of government free world COVID deniers would want to impose on us, but it’s not the kind of world St. Louis County wants to live in.”
This issue will be turned over to the County Council, according to Page.
“I hope that the people of St. Louis County will not get distracted by the legal wrangling and political posturing and not lose sight that masks save lives and that wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are the best ways to protect them,” he said.
Page went on to say there is no evidence to suggest that the new omicron variant is in St. Louis County. The city has no plan to drop its mask mandate, despite the judge’s ruling.
“We do believe that the city’s mask mandate is still in effect,” Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said.
The city Board of Aldermen extended the mask mandate on Tuesday, Nov. 23, the fourth time it had taken that action per state law that requires it be done every 30 days.
Dunne said Green’s ruling targets local-level health orders issued by the state Department of Health and Senior Services, adding the city’s current mandate wasn’t issued under that authority.
Page said there is no evidence to suggest that the omicron variant is in St. Louis County. Nationally, President Biden said the variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic."
“Sooner or later, we're going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," he said. "We'll have to face this new threat, just as we faced those that have come before it."
Biden urged those 18 and older who are at least six months out from their second vaccine shot to get the booster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.