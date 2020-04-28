On Tuesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that several parks in the county are reopening on April 28 with restrictions.

Thirty parks will reopen and about 20 will remain closed. Events at parks will canceled through at least May 15.

Page said that larger parks with trails will be open and smaller parks with playground equipment will remain closed.

He also said that signage across the parks will remind people to social distance.

“Social distancing is the most effective way to treat this virus,” Page said. “We believe social distancing can be accomplished on our trails and in our parks.”

Restrooms, dog parks, sporting courts, soccer field and indoor facilities will remain closed.

 “We must avoid crowds at parks, crowded parks will become closed parks,” Page said.

Parks that reopened on April 28 include:

Bee Tree

Bella Fontaine

Blake C Snyder Memorial

Buder

Butler Lake

Castlepoint

Cliff Cave

Champ

Creve Coeur

Faust

Fort Belle FontaineGeorge Winter

Grant’s Trail

Greensfelder

Jefferson Barracks

Laumeier Sculpture Park

Lemay

Lone Elk (drive-thru only)

Love

Lower Meramec

McDonnell

Ohlendorf WestQueeny

Sherman Beach

Simpson

Sioux Passage

Spanish Lake

St. Vincent

Suson

Tilles

Unger

Veterans Memorial

West Tyson

The following parks will remain closed until further notice:

Antire

Bissell House

Black Forest

Bohrer

Bright

Classe

EbsworthEndicott

Hunter's Ford

King

Kinloch

Larimore

Mackenzie

Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial

Ohlendorf

Robert Winter

Schaefer Bend

St. George

Sylvan Springs

Widman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.