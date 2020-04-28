On Tuesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that several parks in the county are reopening on April 28 with restrictions.
Thirty parks will reopen and about 20 will remain closed. Events at parks will canceled through at least May 15.
Page said that larger parks with trails will be open and smaller parks with playground equipment will remain closed.
He also said that signage across the parks will remind people to social distance.
“Social distancing is the most effective way to treat this virus,” Page said. “We believe social distancing can be accomplished on our trails and in our parks.”
Restrooms, dog parks, sporting courts, soccer field and indoor facilities will remain closed.
“We must avoid crowds at parks, crowded parks will become closed parks,” Page said.
Parks that reopened on April 28 include:
Bee Tree
Bella Fontaine
Blake C Snyder Memorial
Buder
Butler Lake
Castlepoint
Cliff Cave
Champ
Creve Coeur
Faust
Fort Belle FontaineGeorge Winter
Grant’s Trail
Greensfelder
Jefferson Barracks
Laumeier Sculpture Park
Lemay
Lone Elk (drive-thru only)
Love
Lower Meramec
McDonnell
Ohlendorf WestQueeny
Sherman Beach
Simpson
Sioux Passage
Spanish Lake
St. Vincent
Suson
Tilles
Unger
Veterans Memorial
West Tyson
The following parks will remain closed until further notice:
Antire
Bissell House
Black Forest
Bohrer
Bright
Classe
EbsworthEndicott
Hunter's Ford
King
Kinloch
Larimore
Mackenzie
Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial
Ohlendorf
Robert Winter
Schaefer Bend
St. George
Sylvan Springs
Widman
