As of October 1, St. Louis County Municipal Courts will offer individuals with pending cases, outstanding warrants, or outstanding fines and costs to make virtual or in-person appointments at the Central, North, or South Municipal Courts locations to discuss their case. This option will be in effect through December 31. All in-person court appearances had been suspended since mid-March due to COVID-19 precautions.
Cases involving domestic violence, assault, driving on a suspended or revoked license, or intoxication-related offenses are not eligible for this Court Relief Program. However, individuals with cases that include these alleged violations may still make an appointment to speak with a judge to request a warrant recall.
For more information, visit www.stlouisco.com/Law-and-Public-Safety/Municipal-Court. For specific questions regarding a warrant or details of the program, call 314-615-8760.
